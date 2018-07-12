Loading articles...

'A new sense:' Alberta scientists help track high-energy neutrino

Last Updated Jul 12, 2018 at 2:40 pm EDT

University of Alberta astronomer David Sivakoff says tracing a single neutrino to a black hole four billion light-years distant will give researchers a whole new way to probe the universe's most exotic secrets. Gregory Sivakoff is pictured in a Thursday, June 15, 2016, handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-University of Alberta, John Ulan, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

EDMONTON – Canadian scientists are part of an international team that has for the first time tracked a tiny, high-energy twist of matter to its source in deep space.

University of Alberta astronomer Greg Sivakoff says tracing a single neutrino to a black hole four billion light-years distant will give researchers a whole new way to probe the universe’s most exotic secrets.

He says it’s the equivalent of developing a sixth sense.

The discovery came when a minuscule flash of light was detected in IceCube, a neutrino detector in Antarctica made from a cubic kilometre of solid ice.

Using observations from astronomers around the world, the scientists tracked the particle back to a black hole in the centre of blazar, a type of galaxy with a supermassive black hole at its heart.

Sivakoff says linking the particle to its source will allow astronomers to study the stars using a completely new type of energy.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version said Sivakoff’s first name was David.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies