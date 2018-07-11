2 separate house fires in Toronto overnight; no injuries

No injuries were reported after two separate house fires broke out in Toronto overnight.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Livingston Road, near Kingston and Markham roads, around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials said the fire was mostly contained to the back of the house and broke through the roof. It did not extend to any neighbouring homes.

All four people inside the home escaped without harm.

There has been no word on how the fire started.

Partial collapse of a home on Robingrove Road in North York that went up in flames on July 11, 2018. CITYNEWS

About three hours later, a home under construction in North York went up in flames.

Officials said the home on Robingrove Road, near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue, was engulfed in flames when crews arrived at the scene.

The fire cased a partial structural collapse and spread to a neighbouring home.

Fire crews battled thick smoke to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported.