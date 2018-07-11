Drivers can expect delays along lakeshore due to Honda Indy

Race cars will soon be roaring down Toronto’s lakeshore as part of the Honda Indy, and that means road closures near the track for drivers commuting in the area.

Strachan Avenue between Fleet Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed at noon Wednesday.

Then at 8 p.m., Lake Shore will shut down from Strachan to British Columbia Drive.

These roads are scheduled to be reopen at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

But then, the westbound curb and middle lanes of Lake Shore between Strachan and Ontario Drive will be closed from midnight Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. This shutdown is so that crews can remove the barriers that were set up for the Indy.

Toronto police say drivers can expect “significant delays” in the area due to the road closures.

The Honda Indy starts on Friday with practice and qualifying runs, which continue into Saturday. The main race is on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone attending Indy this weekend is encouraged to take public transit. Both the TTC and GO Transit will be providing extra service to Exhibition Place.