Rick Leary appointed TTC CEO by unanimous vote

The TTC board has voted unanimously to name Rick Leary as CEO.

Leary stepped in as interim CEO last year when former Andy Byford left to become president of the New York City Transit Authority. Prior to that, Leary was the TTC’s Chief Service Officer since May 2014.

We spoke to Leary back in November about his strategy to reduce short turns as interim CEO. Click on the video above to watch.

Before joining the TTC, Leary was already transit veteran. He worked for Boston’s transit system for more than 25 years and served as York Region Transit’s general manager for four years.

The 55-year-old began his career as a train attendant in 1984 and is married with three children.

Local transit leaders, including Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster, have already come forward to congratulate Leary: