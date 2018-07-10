Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Trump says he still has 'Rocket Man' CD for Kim
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 10, 2018 9:27 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 10, 2018 at 9:40 am EDT
First lady Melania Trump looks on as President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo didn’t deliver Trump’s gift of an autographed Elton John CD to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his trip this week. Pompeo didn’t get to meet with Kim.
Trump signed a copy of the British singer’s “Honky Chateau” album, which includes his hit song “Rocket Man,” for Pompeo to give to Kim on his trip. Previously, Trump had derided Kim as “Little Rocket Man” over his nuclear claims.
Trump told reporters Tuesday he still has the CD and “it will be given” at another time.
Pompeo’s visit was meant to negotiate the details of Trump’s nuclear agreement with Kim. North Korea later criticized Pompeo’s “gangster-like” demands in negotiations.
