Loading articles...

Truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Last Updated Jul 10, 2018 at 11:59 am EDT

The wreckage of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Sask., is seen Saturday, April, 7, 2018. Saskatchewan's premier suggested asking the military for help with autopsies following the deadly Humboldt Broncos crash. Emails obtained by The Canadian Press show provincial coroners were scrambling to quickly conduct autopsies of the 16 people who died after the junior hockey team's bus and a semi truck collided April 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

MELFORT, Sask. A transport truck driver charged in a crash that killed 16 people on the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus has been released on $1,000 bail.

Jaskirat Sidhu, who is 29 and from Calgary, faces several conditions, including that he not drive and that he surrender his passport.

Sidhu is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury.

He appeared in a Melfort, Sask., court this morning, where the case was put over to Aug. 21.

Sidhu was not hurt in the crash, which happened at a rural Saskatchewan intersection on April 6 as the hockey team was headed to a playoff game.

RCMP have said they will not release any details of the investigation or what they believe happened.

The only thing the Mounties have said to this point is that the truck was in the intersection when the collision occurred.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

Adam Mussaji

Let the legal proceedings start & concrete evidence produced. He is NOT guilty until proved guilty by the JURY

July 10, 2018 at 12:12 pm