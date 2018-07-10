Stuck in trade war, US and China face uncertain path to deal

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
by Paul Wiseman And Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 10, 2018 4:37 pm EDT
FILE - In this Thursday, July 5, 2018, photo, a ship to shore crane prepares to load a 40-foot shipping container onto a container ship at the Port of Savannah in Savannah, Ga. China's options to retaliate in an escalating trade dispute with Washington go beyond matching U.S. tariff hikes to targeting American companies and government debt. Its state-dominated economy gives regulators tools to hamper sales of engineering, shipping and other services _ an area in which the United States runs a trade surplus _ and to disrupt operations for automakers, restaurant chains and other American businesses in China. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)
WASHINGTON – As the trade war between the world’s two largest economies nears the end of its first week, its most unsettling fact may be this: No one seems to foresee any clear path to peace.
The United States insists that China abandon the brass-knuckles tactics it’s used to try to supplant America’s technological dominance. Yet Beijing isn’t about to drop its zeal to acquire the technology it sees as crucial to its prosperity.
Having run for the White House on a vow to force China to reform its trade policies, President Donald Trump won’t likely yield to vague promises by Beijing to improve its behaviour — or to pledges to buy more American soybeans or liquefied natural gas.