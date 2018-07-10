Loading articles...

Stratford mayor encourages Justin Bieber to hold wedding in his hometown

Last Updated Jul 10, 2018 at 4:20 pm EDT

This combination photo shows singer Justin Bieber at the Cannes festival palace in Cannes, southeastern France on Nov. 7, 2015, left, and model Hailey Baldwin at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 20, 2018. Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, are engaged after a month of dating. Bieber confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post Monday, July 9, 2018, that included a photo of Baldwin kissing him. He promises in the post to put Baldwin first and calls her the love of his life. (AP Photo)

TORONTO – Justin Bieber’s hometown of Stratford, Ont. is prepared to host the pop star’s wedding — should he decide to hold it there.

Dan Mathieson, mayor of the southwestern Ontario city, says he hopes Bieber considers the offer when he discusses with fiancee Hailey Baldwin where they might get married.

The 24-year-old singer confirmed his engagement in an Instagram post on Monday.

Mathieson says that once some time passes, he expects many locals businesses and people from the community to encourage Bieber to return home.

And he thinks Bieber might seriously consider it.

He says the singer frequently returns to Stratford to see friends and family, and locals have come to accept that he’s simply part of the community.

