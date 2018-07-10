Second excavation begins at ravine behind Mallory property linked to Bruce McArthur

A second excavation is underway behind the house on Mallory Crescent where accused serial killer Bruce McArthur worked as a landscaper.

Shovels went back into the ground on Tuesday at a ravine behind the Leaside-area home.

Human remains were removed from the first excavation site last week, after police returned to the Mallory Crescent property for a more extensive search.

The property has been a focal point of the investigation for several months.

The remains of seven men, believed to be killed by McArthur, were previously located in planters that were stored on the property.

Police would not speculate if the human remains found during the excavation last week belonged to one of the previously identified victims, someone else or even multiple people. A post-mortem was conducted on Monday.

Investigators will be using a number of different ways to try to identify the human remains including fingerprints if possible, dental if there are skulls and teeth and DNA, which takes the longest.

McArthur is facing eight charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Abdulbasir Faizi, Skandaraj Navaratnam and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

Kayhan’s body has never been found.

Most of the men had connections to Toronto’s Gay Village.