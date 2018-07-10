Loading articles...

Parents of Humboldt Broncos player killed in crash sue truck driver, bus maker

Last Updated Jul 10, 2018 at 12:00 pm EDT

The family of one of 16 people killed in a crash involving the Humboldt Broncos bus has filed a lawsuit. Humboldt Broncos' Adam Herold's father Russell, mother Raelene and sister Erin prepare to blow out the 17 candles on his cake as family and friends celebrate what would have been Adam's 17th birthday in Montmartre, Sask., on Thursday, April 12, 2018. Russell and Raelene Herold filed the statement of claim on behalf of their son, Adam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

REGINA – The family of one of the junior hockey players killed in a crash involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus has filed a lawsuit.

The suit alleges negligence by Jaskirat Sidhu, the driver of a semi-truck involved in a collision with the bus on April 6 near Tisdale, Sask.

It also lists as defendants the Calgary-based trucking company that employed Sidhu, as well as the bus manufacturer.

The lawsuit alleges that Sidhu received two weeks of driver training and, on his first time driving the route, failed to stop at a stop sign before hitting the bus.

Russell and Raelene Herold of Montmartre, Sask., filed the statement of claim on behalf of their 16-year-old son, Adam Herold.

Allegations contained in the lawsuit have not been proven and no statements of defence have yet been filed in court.

Sixteen people, including 10 players, died as a result of the crash and 13 players were injured.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies