Nobel laureate's widow allowed to leave China for Europe

BEIJING, China – A person briefed on the matter says Liu Xia, the widow of Chinese Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo, has left China for Europe after eight years under house arrest.

Western governments and activists have urged China for years to release Liu Xia, citing the fact that she has never been charged with any crime.

Chinese authorities put her under house arrest in 2010, days after the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded her imprisoned husband the Peace Prize, infuriating the Chinese government.

Liu Xiaobo died of liver cancer last July while under government custody, prompting new international calls for Liu Xia’s release.

China sentenced Liu Xiaobo in 2009 to 11 years’ imprisonment on charges of inciting subversion of state power.