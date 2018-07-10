Family of player killed in Humboldt Broncos crash launches lawsuit

Adam Harold was just days away from his 17th birthday, when the Humbolt Broncos team bus collided with a transport truck in rural Saskatchewan.

Now his parents, along with his estate, are suing the truck driver, the bus company and bus manufacturer.

The claim says the bus was not manufactured to sustain the impact of the collision, citing that the roof broke off during the crash, which resulted in the occupants of the bus being ejected.

The claim also asks a judge to declare the intersection of the crash unsafe in its current form. They are also calling for more stringent training for truck drivers, more safety equipment installed in coach buses and better compensation for traffic collision victims.

There has been no word on exactly how much the lawsuit will be for.

The 29-year-old driver of the transport truck had only been working for the company for a month when the fatal crash happened in April.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Tuesday. He has been charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Sixteen people, including 10 players with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team, died. Harold was the youngest player to die in the crash.