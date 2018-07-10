DNA of 2nd missing woman found in Adam Strong's home

The DNA profile of a second missing woman has been found inside the Oshawa home of Adam Strong, the same home where partial remains of Rori Hache found in 2017.

Det. Darren Short with the Durham Region Homicide Unit said that in April a search warrant was issued on Strong’s home. Among the large quantity of exhibits collected, a DNA profile was collected of an unknown female.

Short said they began to search missing persons’ cases in the area.

“We were aware of two other missing females in the Oshawa area,” Short explained.

“One of the females I was able to locate … the other remaining missing female was identified as Kandis Fitzpatrick.”

Fitzpatrick was last seen in 2008. Her family reported her missing two years later.

Short said testing confirmed that the DNA sample was a genetic match to Fitzpatrick’s parents.

“We strongly believe that the DNA located is that of Kandis Fitzpatrick,” he said.

“We are, however, taking steps to confirm that 100 per cent.”

Police won’t speculate if they believe Fitzpatrick is still alive or if she is dead but they say they are “concerned for her safety.”

Police are now looking to speak with family and friends to help track down her last known location.

Based on the new DNA evidence, police were able to obtain a new search warrant for Strong’s home and commenced the new search on Monday. Det. Short said they will be focusing on the backyard.

Strong said there’s no connection, that has been brought to his attention, between the two missing girls.

Partial remains of 18-year-old Rori Hache were found at Strong’s a basement apartment on McMillan Drive near Bond and Centre streets, in December of 2017.

Hache was reported missing on August 29, 2017. Just a couple weeks later, a fisherman found the torso of a woman in the Oshawa Harbour.

In November, police announced that DNA tests confirmed the body part belonged to Hache.

Strong, 45, who was the tenant of the basement apartment, was arrested and is currently facing a charge of improper/indecent interference with a dead body.

Police declined to share any details at the time about the body found including what, if any, relationship existed between the accused and the deceased.

Despite police declaring Hache’s death a homicide, no manslaughter or murder charge has been laid as of yet.

No new charges have been laid against Strong in connection with the discovery of Fitzpatrick’s DNA.

Police say they will need evidence to lay any further charges and that “this will take time.”

Investigators are also interested in speaking to anyone who may have assisted Strong in towing his 18-foot boat to any body of water in the GTA. Police say Strong was known to live in both central Oshawa, Rideau Street and the Nonquon Road-area of Oshawa over the past 20 years.

An image of the boat can be seen below.