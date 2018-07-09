Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
William, Kate's third child Prince Louis to be christened
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 9, 2018 6:23 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 9, 2018 at 6:40 am EDT
FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, April 23, 2018 Kate, Duchess of Cambridge holds her newborn baby son, to be named Prince Louis, as she leaves the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London London. The Christening of Prince Louis, third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will take place Monday July 9, 2018, at Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace, London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE)
LONDON – Prince William and his wife Catherine’s third child Prince Louis will be christened and he will have six godparents.
Louis will be christened Monday afternoon at The Chapel Royal in St. James’s Palace.
Guests will include Prince Charles and his wife Camilla and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.
Palace officials say Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip won’t attend.
Catherine’s parents and siblings will be at the service.
The royal couple also named six close friends and family members to be godparents to Prince Louis, who was born in April.
