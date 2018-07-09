Teenager killed after car hits tree in King Township

York police say one teenage boy has died after a car crashed into a tree in King Township.

Officers say they were called to the scene just before 3 a.m. Monday morning on King Street near Dufferin Street.

Upon arrival, they found a grey Toyota Corolla with two occupants had collided with a tree.

The passenger, an 18-year-old man from Bradford was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver, a 17-year-old female also from Bradford, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident or saw the vehicle prior to the crash to contact them.

They continue to investigate the cause of the collision.