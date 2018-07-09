Loading articles...

Teenager killed after car hits tree in King Township

A York Regional Police badge is shown in a 2014 file photo. CITYNEWS

York police say one teenage boy has died after a car crashed into a tree in King Township.

Officers say they were called to the scene just before 3 a.m. Monday morning on King Street near Dufferin Street.

Upon arrival, they found a grey Toyota Corolla with two occupants had collided with a tree.

The passenger, an 18-year-old man from Bradford was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver, a 17-year-old female also from Bradford, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident or saw the vehicle prior to the crash to contact them.

They continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

Johnny Storm

Note to young female passengers riding with irresponsible boyfriend. DO NOT get into his car late at night/morning.

July 09, 2018 at 1:13 pm
Susan Lederle

Irresponsible boyfriend? The female was the driver!

July 09, 2018 at 1:34 pm
Load More Comments