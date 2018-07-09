Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Sheriff: Attacker shot after stabbing in federal office
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 9, 2018 1:51 pm EDT
MCCOMB, Miss. – A Mississippi sheriff says a man stabbed a relative in a federal government office and then was shot by a security guard.
Pike County Sheriff Kenny Cotton tells The Enterprise-Journal of McComb that the attacker entered a U.S. Social Security Administration office in the southwest Mississippi city Monday morning.
Cotton says the attacker confronted and stabbed a relative who worked at the office, and may have stabbed a second person.
Ambulances took at least three people away from the building. The extent of their injuries, or if one of the people removed was the attacker, is unknown.
Large numbers of police officers remain at the one-story brick building on the edge of McComb, about 100 miles (160 kilometres) south of Jackson.
