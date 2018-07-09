Police searching Oshawa home where partial remains of Rori Hache found

Durham police are conducting a search warrant in the Oshawa home of a man where the partial remains of 18-year-old Rori Hache were found back in December of 2017.

Hache was reported missing on August 29, 2017. Just a couple weeks later, a fisherman found the torso of a woman in the Oshawa Harbour.

In November, police announced that DNA tests confirmed the body part belonged to Hache.

On December 30, police were called to a basement apartment on McMillan Drive near Bond and Centre streets, where unidentified body parts were found. An investigation revealed the body parts found also belonged to Hache.

Adam Strong, 45, who was the tenant of the basement apartment, was arrested and is currently facing a charge of improper/indecent interference with a dead body.

Police declined to share any details at the time about the body found including what, if any, relationship existed between the accused and the deceased.

Despite police declaring Hache’s death a homicide, no manslaughter or murder charge has been laid as of yet.

Homicide detective Darren Short will be holding a press conference on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. to provide an update to the investigation.