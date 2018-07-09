Scores and Schedule

Sunday’s Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Oakland 6, Cleveland 0
Texas 3, Detroit 0
Houston 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 10, Baltimore 1
Boston 7, Kansas City 4
National League
Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 1
Miami 10, Washington 2
Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 3
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings
San Francisco 13, St. Louis 8
San Diego 4, Arizona 3, 16 innings
Interleague
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Mets 0
Seattle 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
—
MLS
New York City FC 1, New York 0
—
Monday’s Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-3) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 0-1) at Baltimore (Ramirez 0-2), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit (Liriano 3-5) at Tampa Bay (Archer 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 6-4) at Boston (Rodriguez 10-3), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 4-8) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-7), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Houston (Cole 9-2), 8:10 p.m.
National League
Philadelphia (Eflin 7-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Washington (Rodriguez 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Nova 4-6), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 6-6) at Miami (Urena 2-9), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 11-2) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-4) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-8) at San Francisco (Suarez 3-5), 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 3-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
—