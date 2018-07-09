Two people seriously injured in crash on the 403 in Mississauga

Provincial police are investigating after a crash between two trucks on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the collision occurred when a septic truck slammed into the back of a disabled transport truck that was undergoing tire maintenance on shoulder at Mavis Road.

Two people were taken to hospital, one with critical injuries and the other with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Peel paramedics say they transported one patient without vital signs.

No word on who was injured in the crash but Schmidt says there were three people on the scene, one driver each in the septic truck, transport truck and the tire maintenance truck.

Highway 403 Eastbound at Mavis is expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate the cause of the crash.