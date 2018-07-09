What should the new TTC CEO's top priorities be?

Aside from John Tavares, no one’s job performance will be more scrutinized in Toronto than the new TTC CEO.

The TTC is expected to select its replacement for Andy Byford on Tuesday.

The new boss of the oft-beleaguered transit system won’t be publicly named until their signature is on a contract, but Torontonians are already offering free job advice online.

The incoming CEO will inherit plenty of headaches, including the Bombardier streetcar boondoggle, and will have to prioritize a laundry list of issues that burden commuters and strain the budget.

We asked you what the new CEO’s top priorities should be and what advice you would give them as they embark on a role that comes fully loaded with a jaded city’s sky high expectations.

The early results of a CityNews Twitter poll had overcrowding at the top of the list, followed by service disruptions. (Cast your vote here)

Here’s some more of your sage advice when it comes to the struggles facing the TTC and its soon-to-be named CEO.

Ongoing priority is to always keep their eye on growth….

If you look at the projected growth for the city versus planned growth by the TTC.. If they’re not in lockstep, then we’re just going to perpetually have these issues. — Blair W Carrigan (@BlairCrgn) July 9, 2018

No one should wait for over 15 mins for a next transit — Danny P (@rtz_danny) July 9, 2018

More trains, lesser street cars. Please do repairs at night and not on weekends. Staff is so rude, fire them if they can’t behave, lot of others need jobs. — Plane Sane (@planesane) July 9, 2018

Stop working with Bombardier? — Yennie Leigh (@YennieLeigh) July 9, 2018

There should be a replacement of streetcars and buses; upgrading individual stations to have heaters in the main area for the winter; My advice would be to maintain customer service at all times paying attention to the customer — Bud Cooper (@userback) July 9, 2018

Tell him to stop shutting the subways down every single weekend. The TTC is supposed to be more than a rush-hour service. — Scott Morton (@spmorton) July 9, 2018

Good luck. For such an amazing city transit is not up to scratch. Wait times , too crowdy , not enough subways other than a few main streets. — canuck1000 (@canuck10001) July 9, 2018

Tell him/her to darned well RIDE the system regularly (in bad weather too) and see what passengers are going through. Ditto for GO execs (and, for that matter, airline execs should ride cattle class economy on a short jaunt to Australia to “enjoy” the experience) — Lynn Greiner (@lynngr) July 9, 2018