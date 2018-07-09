Loading articles...

Montreal-area MP who beat ex-Bloc leader Gilles Duceppe twice won't run again

Last Updated Jul 9, 2018 at 12:40 pm EDT

NDP MP Helene Laverdiere rises in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Friday, May 6, 2016. Laverdiere, a popular NDP MP who defeated Gilles Duceppe in both the 2011 and 2015 elections, has announced she won't run again next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

MONTREAL – Helene Laverdiere, a popular NDP MP who defeated Gilles Duceppe in both the 2011 and 2015 elections, has announced she won’t run again next year.

Laverdiere says she will be 64 next April and that it is time to pass the torch.

She surprised political pundits by beating Duceppe in the Montreal riding of Laurier-Sainte-Marie when he was Bloc Quebecois leader in 2011.

Laverdiere repeated the feat four years later.

Her announcement comes four days after longtime Hamilton Centre MP David Christopherson said he will not seek re-election.

Christopherson was first elected to the Commons in 2004 and has served as deputy NDP leader since 2012.

