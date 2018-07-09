Man shot to death near Jane and Steeles

A man is dead after a shooting in the north end of Toronto — the latest victim in the city’s deadly gun violence.

Toronto police responded to a call just after midnight Monday on Shoreham Court, near Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West, for the sounds of gunshots.

Police and paramedics arrived to find the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are looking for a silver vehicle seen leaving the scene.