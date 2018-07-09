Canadiens hire former NHL defenceman Luke Richardson as assistant coach

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens have hired Luke Richardson as an assistant coach.

The Ottawa native spent last season as an assistant coach with the New York Islanders.

Richardson, a former NHL defenceman, will work with Canadiens blue-liners on head coach Claude Julien’s staff.

The 49-year-old guided Team Canada to gold at the Spengler Cup in the 2016-17 season.

Previously, Richardson served as head coach for the AHL’s Binghamton Senators from 2012-16. He was an assistant coach with the Ottawa Senators from 2008-12.

Earlier this off-season, the Canadiens hired Dominique Ducharme from the QMJHL’s Drummondville Voltigeurs as an assistant coach. Other coaches on the staff associate coach Kirk Muller, goaltending coach Stephane Waite and video coach Mario Leblanc.