Canadian Pacific back on board for annual LPGA Tour tournament
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 9, 2018 9:15 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 9, 2018 at 10:00 am EDT
Brooke Henderson gives some pointers on the range at the Wascana Country Club in Regina on Monday, June 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
AURORA, Ont. – Canadian Pacific has extended its sponsorship of the CP Women’s Open golf tournament for another five years.
CP has sponsored the LPGA Tour event since November 2013.
The new agreement begins in 2019 and goes through 2023.
CP made the announcement Monday at Magna Golf Club, which will host the 2019 event. The Aurora, Ont., club becomes the first GTA facility to hold the tournament since Angus Glen Golf Club in Markham, Ont., hosted in 2001.
This year’s tournament will be held Aug. 20-26 at Wascana Country Club in Regina.
