Bikes vs. cars: what Toronto can learn from European nations

It seems we can’t go a day without hearing about a cyclist in this country being injured, or killed on the road. Who’s at fault? The driver or the cyclist? According to Fredrik Gertten, neither. He’s the filmmaker behind the 2015 documentary Bikes vs. Cars, and says it all comes down to city planning.

Why has the Vision Zero strategy employed in so-called bike heavens like Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and Malmo failed so badly here? What needs to change for drivers and cyclists to co-exist in peace?

