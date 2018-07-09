AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

4 rescued from Thai cave in risky operation; 9 remain inside

MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — Expert divers Sunday rescued four of 12 boys from a flooded cave in northern Thailand where they were trapped with their soccer coach for more than two weeks, as a dangerous and complicated operation unfolded amid heavy rain and the threat of rising water underground.

Eight boys and the coach remained inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave as authorities paused the international effort to replenish air tanks along the treacherous exit route.

Extracting everyone could take up to four days, but the initial success raised hopes that could be done.

“The operation went much better than expected,” said Chiang Rai acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is overseeing the mission.

He told reporters the four rescued boys were taken to the hospital in the town of Chiang Rai, the provincial capital, for evaluation, and the next phase of the operation will resume after about 10-20 hours.

___

A ‘Supreme’ show: Trump savors big reveal for court choice

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — A family separation crisis of his own making continues at the border. His Environmental Protection Agency chief just quit amid mounting scandals. And he’s about to meet with an adversary accused of meddling in the 2016 election.

But President Donald Trump has every confidence that on Monday night, the nation’s attention will be right where he wants it.

After more than a week of pitched speculation, Trump will go on prime-time television to reveal his choice to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, selecting a conservative designed to rally Republican voters in a midterm election year. And with that, the optics-obsessed president will be in his comfort zone — taking centre stage in a massive show.

Nearly 18 months after Trump set in motion Justice Neil Gorsuch’s nomination, the reality star-turned-president is more seasoned, more embittered and increasingly comfortable exerting his will over the machinery of government and his own staff. His upcoming “Supreme” show is the latest example of Trump’s push to remake the federal bench with young conservative judges, a crusade he believes will energize GOP voters concerned about the state of the judiciary.

Trump is largely following the same playbook this time as when he successfully rolled out Gorsuch’s nomination in January 2017. White House aides have strict instructions to keep information under wraps so Trump himself can make the big reveal. The president was gleeful when Gorsuch’s name didn’t leak out early.

___

In blow to May, UK’s top Brexit official quits government

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s most senior official in charge of negotiating the country’s exit from the European Union resigned Sunday, accusing Prime Minister Theresa May of undermining Brexit with her plan to keep close trade ties with the bloc.

Brexit Secretary David Davis quit just two days after May announced she had finally united her quarrelsome government behind a plan for a divorce deal with the EU.

In a blow to the beleaguered prime minister, Davis told May in a letter that the government’s proposals for close trade and customs ties “will leave us in at best a weak negotiating position, and possibly an inescapable one.”

Davis’s late-night resignation undermined May’s already fragile government, which has lost several ministers in the past year over sexual misconduct allegations and other scandals. Davis was a strong pro-Brexit voice in a Cabinet divided between supporters of a clean break with the bloc and those who want to keep close ties with Britain’s biggest trading partner.

May’s office said a replacement for Davis would be announced Monday.

___

Japan tackles rescue, cleanup from massive damage from rain

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — People prepared for risky search and cleanup efforts in southwestern Japan on Monday, where several days of heavy rainfall had set off flooding and landslides in a widespread area. Japanese media reports said 88 people died and 58 people were missing.

Some residents in Hiroshima prefecture said they were caught off guard as the region was not used to torrents of rainfall, which began Friday and worsened through the weekend. Rivers overflowed, turning towns into lakes, leaving dozens of people stranded on rooftops. Military paddle boats and helicopters were bringing people to dry land.

In Hiroshima, water streamed through a residential area, strewn with fallen telephone poles, uprooted trees and mud. Some homes were smashed. Others were tilting precariously.

“It gives me a chill thinking what could have happened,” said Eiko Yamane, who recalled realizing how suddenly water was seeping the tires of the car she was driving. She was able to escape.

“Hiroshima prefecture is normally blessed with mild weather and has few natural disasters so people here have never experienced a situation like this. I guess they’re in a panic.”

___

Capital staffer remembered as ‘smart, beautiful, talented’

OLNEY, Md. (AP) — Capital Gazette staffer Rebecca Smith was remembered as sweet and quiet, a good person with a beautiful smile.

Dozens attended a visitation on Sunday afternoon to pay their respects to Smith, The Baltimore Sun reported.

“Smart, beautiful, talented, everything you want in a daughter,” Smith’s mother, Beth Rittenour, of Warren, Ohio, said through tears after the visitation in Dundalk, where Smith had lived. After she was born, Rittenour recalled, “I showed her to everybody. She was beautiful. My beautiful baby.”

The 34-year-old joined The Capital as an advertising sales assistant in November. She and four other staffers were killed June 28 when a gunman who had a grudge against the newspaper attacked its offices in Annapolis, authorities said. The suspect, Jarrod Ramos, is charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

Smith acted in community theatre during middle school, her cousin, Tammy Kaskel, told the newspaper.

___

Pompeo points to Vietnam as example of improved relations

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday extolled improved relations with Vietnam as a model for rapprochement with North Korea.

Pompeo met with senior Vietnamese officials, including the prime minister and foreign minister in Hanoi, after weekend stops in Japan and North Korea, where he has been seeking progress in denuclearization negotiations with the North.

“In America we consider our relationship with Vietnam to be incredibly special,” Pompeo told Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

In Vietnam, Pompeo was looking for increased co-operation from Hanoi on enforcing sanctions on North Korea, which he said would not be lifted until it fully dismantled its nuclear weapons program in a transparent and verifiable way.

“We would like to thank you for your support with respect to our efforts in North Korea,” Pompeo told Pham.

___

Crews build containment around destructive California fires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters continued to build containment around several destructive wildfires burning in California on Sunday, though one stubborn blaze in the northern part of the state grew significantly and crossed the border into Oregon.

The blaze on the California-Oregon state line known as the Klamathon Fire grew to 48 square miles (124 square kilometres) and leapt into Oregon overnight. It was 25 per cent contained.

The fire, one of many in the drought-ridden U.S. West, killed one person in their home and destroyed 72 structures, including houses.

It also injured three firefighters, including one who had severe burns to his face, according to a Gofundme page that raised more than $28,000 for him in less than 24 hours.

The Cal Fire firefighter, Brandon Feller, was injured battling the blaze the day it broke out on Thursday but was making a strong recovery, according to the page.

___

Weinstein due in court on charges he assaulted a 3rd woman

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, was due in court on Monday for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

An updated indictment unveiled last week alleges the movie mogul-turned-#MeToo villain performed a forcible sex act on a woman in 2006. The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said the 66-year-old Weinstein is charged with “some of the most serious sexual offences” that exist under state law.

A lawyer for Weinstein has said he will plead not guilty.

“Mr. Weinstein maintains that all of these allegations are false and he expects to be fully vindicated,” lawyer Ben Brafman said.

___

Aviation crash reported in Virginia residential area

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities say at least one person was killed in a helicopter crash in a residential area in Virginia.

A 911 call came in Sunday before 5 p.m. about an aircraft crashing into a residential structure in Williamsburg near Settlement Drive, Virginia State Police said. The crash caused a fire at a townhouse, police said.

WAVY-TV cited dispatchers reporting that a helicopter had crashed. Neighbors told the Daily Press that they heard sounds resembling a helicopter crash.

The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg issued a tweet Sunday warning students of the crash and urging them to avoid the area around the school’s Dillard Complex.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are also responding to the scene.

___

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ buzzes to $76 million debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite its heroes’ diminutive size, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” opened with typical Marvel might at the box office, with an estimated $76 million in ticket sales.

According to studio estimates Sunday, the “Ant-Man” sequel easily surpassed the $57 million debut of the 2015 original in North America. The 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and the 20th to debut no. 1 at the box office — “Ant-Man and the Wasp” comes on the heels of two mammoth Marvel successes this year: “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

While the first “Ant-Man,” starring Paul Rudd, had a rocky road to release due to a late director change, the rollout of the sequel, directed by Peyton Reed, was smoother. Cathleen Taff, head of distribution for Disney, credited a marketing campaign that played up the film as a more modest, funny and light-hearted change-of-pace for Marvel following the grandiosity of “Infinity War.”

“It came in solidly within of our range and definitely sized-up the sequel,” said Taff.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp,” with a reported production budget of about $160 million, may have performed well enough to firmly establish its place among Marvel’s more main-line superheroes. Reviews were good (86 per cent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and audiences gave it an A-minus CinemaScore. Ticket sales overseas added another $85 million.