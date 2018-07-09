2 injured, 1 arrested in Annex shooting

One man has been arrested after a shooting in the Annex area on Monday night.

Officers responded to a call in the Madison and Bernard Avenues area around 10 p.m. where two to three gunshots were heard.

They found one person with upper body injuries. The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition via emergency run.

A second injured person is believed to be a pedestrian and police say they were possibly struck by a vehicle that was seen fleeing the area.

Officers say an abandoned vehicle was located nearby and a firearm was found in it.

Shortly thereafter one person was arrested.

Police say the incident is possibly connected to a hit-and-run in the same area. A short distance away from where the shooting victim was located, a vehicle struck a tree and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are working to confirm the details and a connection, if any between the two incidents.

There are no victim or suspect descriptions available at this time.