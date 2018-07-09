Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Alyson Hannigan plays TV mom to glitter-loving 'Fancy Nancy'
by Lynn Elber, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 9, 2018 11:59 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 9, 2018 at 12:40 pm EDT
This March 2, 2018 photo released by Disney Junior shows characters Nancy, left, and her mother Claire Clancey, voiced by Alyson Hannigan, from the animated series "Fancy Nancy." (Paul Hebert/Disney Junior via AP)
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Alyson Hannigan is clear about why she pursued a role on the “Fancy Nancy” TV series: Her daughters, ages 6 and 9.
Hannigan says there’s a “love affair” between her family and the books about a girl who doesn’t believe in plain-wrap anything, especially words.
Hannigan was so intent on joining Disney Junior’s new animated series about Nancy that she called her agent and said she’d take any role —even Frenchy the dog.
She was picked instead to play mom Claire on the series debuting 11 a.m. EDT Friday.
