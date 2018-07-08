Trump's economic gamble: Solid job gains vs. risky trade war

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Trucks haul containers from a container port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province Friday, July 6, 2018. The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it immediately retaliated in a dispute between the world's two biggest economies that President Donald Trump says he is prepared to escalate. (Chinatopix via AP)
WASHINGTON – From the safety of a resilient U.S. economy, President Donald Trump lit the fuse Friday on a high-risk trade war with China.
History suggests that a cycle of tariffs and retaliations can eventually choke economic growth. But for now, employers, investors and U.S. consumers are weighing the perils of a prolonged rift between the world’s two largest economies against a far more positive backdrop: America’s healthiest job market in years.
Evidently confident despite the risks ahead, U.S. employers have added jobs this year at a robust monthly average of 214,500. Many businesses say they’ve reached the point where they can’t even find enough people to fill jobs. Unemployment is at a low 4 per cent.
All that hiring is occurring in an economic expansion that is entering its 10th year.