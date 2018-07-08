Loading articles...

Peel officer injured in Mississauga crash

A peel regional police officer has been injured after an early morning crash in Mississauga.

Peel paramedics tell 680NEWS they were called to the scene at Derry and Kennedy Roads just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No word on any charges or the cause of the crash.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies