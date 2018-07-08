Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Jul 8, 2018 at 2:20 am EDT

TORONTO – No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 11 will be approximately $9 million.

