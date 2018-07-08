Man in his 20s killed in shooting near Jane and Finch

Toronto police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting near Jane and Finch.

Officers were called to the scene at Finch and Driftwood Avenues around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning for reports of gunshots.

Paramedics tell 680NEWS that one man in his 20s was found and pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified.

No word on any suspect descriptions at this point.