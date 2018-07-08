German interior minister says dispute with Merkel is history

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer gestures as he talks prior to the weekly cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Friday, July 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
BERLIN – Germany’s interior minister says his bitter dispute with Chancellor Angela Merkel over migration is history, suggesting that the government is on course to reduce support for the far-right Alternative for Germany party.
After a standoff that threatened the governing coalition, leaders agreed to turn back migrants who’ve already sought asylum in another European nation under yet-to-be-reached bilateral deals.
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who sought a tougher approach, told Sunday’s Bild am Sonntag newspaper the agreement sends “a signal to the world that illegal migration is no longer worth it.” He said of his relations with Merkel: “the windscreen is bigger than the rear-view mirror.”
He said the government is on track to tackle the causes of Alternative for Germany’s rise. Recent polls show its support level or rising.