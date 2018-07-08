Loading articles...

Cyclist suffers serious injuries after striking car near St. George subway station

Last Updated Jul 8, 2018 at 1:18 pm EDT

Toronto police say one man on a bicycle struck a stationary car near St. George subway station.

Officers were called to St. George Street and Prince Arthur Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The 45-year-old man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, but is currently in stable coniditon.

Police are investigating the incident.

