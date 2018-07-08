Loading articles...

Condo fire in North York sends 1 person to hospital

Toronto fire crews battled a condo fire in North York early Sunday morning that sent one person to hospital.

The two-alarm blaze broke out near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue just after 4 a.m.

At least one person was treated for injuries in hospital but they are expected to make a full recovery.

The fire has since been knocked down.

Paramedics remained at the scene assessing more patients, but no other injuries have been reported.

