Canada calls for calm as looting follows protests in Haitian capital

Looters pillaged, burned and vandalized shops in Haiti’s capital Sunday following two days of violent protests over the government’s attempt to raise fuel prices.

Journalists saw young men stripping shelves bare in some supermarkets that were charred from the protests. Several bodies lay among the debris scattered in the streets.

The Canadian government warned several airlines have cancelled flights to and from Toussaint-Louverture international airport. Along with the non-essential travel advisory issued on Saturday, the government recommended that any Canadians currently in Haiti should shelter in a safe place.

“Further demonstrations may occur in the next few days. There could be disruptions to telecommunications. Be careful and limit your movements.”

Foreign affairs minister Chrystia Freeland issued a statement Sunday, expressing concern with the ongoing violence and civil unrest in Haiti.

“We call for calm and respect for the rule of law by all, to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected by the violence,” said Freeland. “Canadians stand with the people of Haiti during this difficult time and we offer our deepest condolences to the victims of the violence.”

The U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince on Sunday warned U.S. citizens to shelter in place as well. It noted that many flights were cancelled and said, “The airport has limited food and water available.”

Police Director-General Michel-Ange Gedeon ordered officers to crack down on what he calls “bandits who disturb the peace and security of the country.”

At least three people were killed in protests on Friday and police say the bodies of four people were found Sunday in the streets of the Delmas district, though they didn’t say if that is related to the protests.

The government on Saturday scrapped plans to raise fuel prices to 38 to 51 per cent.