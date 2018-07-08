Loading articles...

2 people stabbed in Regent Park, 1 male arrested

Toronto police are investigating are two people were stabbed in the Regent Park area.

Officers were called to Cornwall and River Streets just before 10 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Paramedics say a woman in her 40s suffered life-threatening injuries and has been rushed to a trauma centre.

A male in his 40s also suffered serious injuries.

Police say they have one male suspect in custody.

They continue to investigate the incident.

Gordon Sinclair

Regent Park needs a new TPS nightly patrol; of 50 pit bull terriers. In full police uniforms and (of course), no guns. Probably wouldn’t need to feed

July 08, 2018 at 11:01 am
John666

Well, at least it ain’t a shooting.

July 08, 2018 at 11:15 am
