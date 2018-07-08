11-year-old boy rescued after falling down Scarborough Bluffs

An 11-year-old boy suffered only minor injuries after falling down the Scarborough Bluffs near Crescentwood Road on Sunday.

Toronto police and fire services initially responded to a call shortly after 4 p.m. for two children who had reportedly fallen off the bluffs.

Durham police were also looking for the children and located one via the GPS on his phone. It was later confirmed that only one boy had fallen.

Toronto fire was preparing for a rope rescue when a police marine unit boat reached the boy in the water.

The child fell approximately 20 metres and suffered an injury to the leg, but it is not considered serious.

He was taken to a nearby water treatment centre to be assessed by paramedics.