Police identify man who died in Kensington Market shooting

Police have identified the man who died after a shooting in Kensington Market on Canada Day.

Four people were injured in the shooting at Augusta Avenue and College Street just after 10:30 p.m. on July 1.

One man was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. A second person was also taken to hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition. The two other victims suffered minor injuries.

On July 4, police confirmed one male victim had died in hospital. A post mortem determined he died of gunshot wounds.

Police have identified the deceased victim as 19-year-old as Marcel Teme of Toronto.

Homicide has taken over the investigation.

Four people were reportedly seen fleeing the scene and police are currently looking for suspects.

Investigators believe there were many people in the area at the time of the shooting and are asking people to come forward if they have any information.

The death marks Toronto’s 52nd homicide of 2018.

Related stories:

4 people injured in shooting near Kensington Market

1 of 4 Kensington Market shooting victims dead