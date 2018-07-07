Loading articles...

Friday's Games

Last Updated Jul 7, 2018 at 2:40 am EDT

World Cup

At Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

France 2 Uruguay 0

At Kazan, Russia

Belgium 2 Brazil 1

CFL

Ottawa 28 Montreal 18

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 3 Texas 1

Cleveland 10 Oakland 4

Houston 11 Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 6 Baltimore 2

Boston 10 Kansas City 5

National League

Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 17 Pittsburgh 5

Washington 3 Miami 2

Milwaukee 5 Atlanta 4

Arizona 3 San Diego 1

San Francisco 3 St. Louis 2

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 5 Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 3 L.A. Dodgers 2

Colorado 7 Seattle 1

