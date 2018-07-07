Loading articles...

Fire destroys abandoned building in the Entertainment District

Toronto fire crews battle a blaze on the corner of Richmond and Peter Sts. on July 7, 2018. CITYNEWS/Sean Cowan

Toronto firefighters were kept busy overnight battling a three-alarm blaze in the Entertainment District.

Crews were called to the corner of Peter and Richmond Streets to an abandoned building just after midnight on Saturday.

Over 70 firefighters responded and it took just over two hours to extinguish the blaze. The roof also collapsed and flames were seen shooting out of the top of the building.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Toronto fire crews battle a blaze on the corner of Richmond and Peter Sts. on July 7, 2018. CITYNEWS/Sean Cowan
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies