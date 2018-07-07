Despite new hires, first weekend of TTC closures for crosstown construction chaotic

It is the first weekend subway closures are resuming to accommodate Eglinton LRT crosstown construction, and commuters aren’t happy.

While the TTC tells CityNews a sufficient number of shuttle buses would be available to accommodate passengers, many travelling north and south on Saturday said there simply weren’t enough of them.

“Look how many people are here,” said one commuter. “It’s Toronto. You’re not gonna fit all these people that are supposed to be on a huge subway, on a bus.”

On Saturday, Line 1 was shut down both ways between St. Clair and Lawrence stations, and despite online notices, most passengers had no idea they’d be forced off the subway, and onto a crowded shuttle bus. The closures are scheduled for almost every weekend for the rest of the summer, but they were actually supposed to begin earlier. The TTC had to cancel the closures to hire more shuttle bus drivers after the Transit Workers’ Union ended an agreement in which members were allowed to work overtime.

The TTC tells CityNews that 84 new hires have graduated from their training program and will help with day-to-day operations and future closures. But even with all hands on deck, and shuttle buses arriving every few minutes, the lineups were long, and many called conditions on the bus unacceptable.

“They don’t care too much about people, about what they suffer from,” said a commuter on the bus.

The ride was also slower. What would normally take five minutes on the subway took 20 minutes by bus.

The $5.3-billion Eglinton Crosstown LRT isn’t expected to be complete until 2021. The TTC says they are still in hiring mode, continuing to run a recruitment campaign and are making every effort to add additional operators to the roster.