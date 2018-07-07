Bomb threat at Tarragon Theatre cancels Toronto Fringe shows

A bomb threat made against the Tarragon Theatre has forced the Toronto Fringe Festival to cancel some of their shows.

Toronto police officers were called to Bridgman Avenue and Howland Avenue for reports of an unknown package around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The theatre was evacuated as a precaution.

Officers have searched it and have deemed there to be no threat to public safety.

Toronto Fringe issued a statement saying all the ticket buyers affected will be contacted and the cancellations are to ensure the safety of their patrons, artists and staff.

Since the threat has been cleared, festival organizers say all other shows on Saturday will go on as scheduled.

We are pleased to announce that Tarragon has been cleared of any threat. Generally Hospital will start at 2:15pm (instead of 2:00pm) and all other shows will go ahead as scheduled. #FringeTO — Toronto Fringe (@Toronto_Fringe) July 7, 2018

The festival runs from July 4th until July 15th.