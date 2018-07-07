Behind Ocasio-Cortez's upset victory, an unconventional crew

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In this June 27, 2018 photo provided by Ocasio2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right, 28, celebrates her Democratic congressional primary victory over 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley with campaign manager Virginia Ramos Rios, center left, and campaign staffer Daniel Bonthius, fourth from left, during an election night party at a pool hall in the Bronx borough of New York. Ramos Rios and Bonthius were part of a eclectic team that came together to help their candidate defeat an incumbent who spent $3.4 million on his campaign. (Ocasio2018/Corey Torpie via AP)
NEW YORK, N.Y. – A campaign manager who moonlights as an energy healer. A photographer who sings in a heavy metal band. A Muslim progressive activist who runs a cooking blog in her spare time.
These are some of the political outsiders who helped propel 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to a massive Democratic primary upset and into the national spotlight.
If it seems Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign crew is unusual, that’s the point. She says she intentionally built her team from the ranks of burgeoning progressive and social causes, not the traditional Democratic Party machine.
In the wake of Ocasio-Cortez’s stunning primary victory over 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley in the New York City boroughs of the Bronx and Queens, her campaign drew high marks for its consistent message of social justice, door-to-door outreach and aggressive social media.