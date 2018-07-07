4 injured in two-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Peel police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga that injured four people early Saturday morning.

Peel paramedics say they transported four people to hospital after the vehicles collided near Burnhamthorpe Road East and Ponytrail Drive around 6 a.m.

Two victims were rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition, while the other two were taken in stable condition to a local hospital. No word on the gender or ages of the victims.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate.