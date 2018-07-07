1 person killed in fiery crash on the 400 in Barrie

Provincial police are investigating after a fatal crash along Highway 400 in Barrie.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. near Essa Rd between at least two cars.

Police tell 680NEWS a disabled vehicle was parked at the side of the highway when it was struck by another vehicle. Both cars caught fire.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while three others were taken to hospital.

Highway 400 was closed for several hours overnight but has since reopened.