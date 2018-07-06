WATCH LIVE: RCMP release details about Humboldt Broncos bus crash arrest

The RCMP have made an arrest in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that killed 16 people on April 6.

The name of the accused and the charges laid against the person are expected to be released in a press conference at 3 p.m. ET.

Saskatchewan Commanding Officer and Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki will attend, as will Supt. Derek Williams, officer in charge of the major crime unit.

