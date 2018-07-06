Loading articles...

Thursday's Games

Last Updated Jul 6, 2018 at 2:20 am EDT

CFL

Saskatchewan 18 Hamilton 13

MLB

American League

Texas 7 Detroit 5

Houston 4 Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 5 Baltimore 2

Seattle 4 L.A. Angels 1

National League

Washington 14 Miami 12

Milwaukee 7 Atlanta 2

San Diego 6 Arizona 3

St. Louis 11 San Francisco 2

