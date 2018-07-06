Loading articles...

Thai diver says there is 'zero visibility' in cave

A former Thai Navy SEAL who joined the rescue diving operation to save the trapped boys in a cave died on Friday morning.

Sergeant Saman Kunan died at around 2 a.m. after he ran out of air on his way back to the underground center from the boys’ location.

Getting oxygen to the boys was the first priority as levels have decreased to fifteen per cent in their chamber.

