Summer storm brings relief from the heat

A quick and powerful storm in the GTA on Thursday has brought some relief from the sweltering temperatures and finally ended the long-running heat warning.

Toronto is expecting breezy and beautiful weekend with highs expected in the mid-20s.

The storm caused no major damage reported anywhere in Toronto, but it was a different story in the Port Credit and Mississauga area.

Heavy winds downed trees and power lines across the area resulting in some road closures and power outages.

As of Friday morning, only around 120 customers remained without power in some small localized outages in the GTA.

However, the brief reprieve from the heat won’t last long as temperatures are headed back to around the 30-degree mark next Monday.

You can take advantage of the gorgeous weather expected this weekend by hitting up one of the multiple festivals happening across the GTA.